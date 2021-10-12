Warehouse fire in Kingsville being investigated

Windsor, Ont. -

Firefighters battled a major warehouse fire in Kingsville on Sunday night.

Crews responded to the blaze at Kimball Lumber on the corner of Arner Townline and Road 8 West in Kingsville.

Essex County OPP say County Road 23 was closed in all directions as crews attacked the fire.

Officers were also on scene to help with traffic control.

No word yet on damage or cause.