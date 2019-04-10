

CTV Windsor





The office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has deemed a warehouse fire in Leamington suspicious.

Firefighters and Essex County OPP officers were called to the blaze at a commercial structure in the 200 block of County Road 31 around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The fire was mostly confined to a warehouse, but a residence on the property was also damaged.

No one was injured.

The fire marshal was called in to investigate, ultimately saying it is suspicious.

The OPP Essex County Major Crime Unit is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident, contact them at 519-723-2491.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.