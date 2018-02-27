

CTV Windsor





The Warden of Essex County is calling a meeting with Ontario’s Transportation Minister “productive.”

Tom Bain met with Kathryn McGarry on Tuesday to discuss safety concerns on Highway 3 and a pledge by the provincial government to widen the road to four lanes from Essex to Leamington.

Bain, the Mayor of Lakeshore, was accompanied by the County’s CEO and traffic engineer along with Essex Mayor Ron McDermott to the meeting at the Good Roads conference in Toronto.

Bain says they cited a number of serious collisions on the highway, some fatal, and how the County expects more traffic as greenhouses continue to expand.

Bain says the minister was interested in working with local municipalities, but wanted more information on traffic projections, which he says will be supplied by county administration.

The widening of Highway 3 has been an ongoing source of frustration among local politicians.

At the end of 2016, the province announced phase three of the widening of highway. It was suggested the work could begin in the spring of 2017, but construction has not yet started.

The Warden also raised concerns about the Highway 3 bypass during Premier Wynne’s town hall meeting in Windsor earlier this month.