WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Ward 5 kicks off series of meetings in the city

    Windsor ward meetings have begun, with councillor conversations and resident reservations.

    Coun. Ed Sleiman was up first in the series of meetings, giving residents a public forum for face time with councillors and city officials.

    About 50 people showed up for Sleiman's meeting, held at the Constable John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre in Ward 5.

    "I actually just bought a house in this ward, and that's one of the reasons why I came out today. Like, grew up around here, my husband's family is from this ward and thought we should come out and just clear out what they are just saying. Go from there," one resident told CTV News.

    Among the things discussed at the meeting was a recent business boom in Ford City.

    When asked if residents wanted to talk about the city budget, Sleiman said "no"

    "We didn't have any meeting yet. I haven't gotten any emails, any people complaining. Because maybe they don't know much about it right now. We haven't really discussed. We didn't even have a meeting. The mayor picked out three committees and councillors are on different committees. We're going to cut down on the cost of operating the city," said Sleiman.

    On Wednesday, Ward 6 residents will have their turn at the WFCU Centre, where Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac will dive into concerns with her constituents.

    On Thursday, Fred Francis will host his Ward 1 meeting, with more sessions lined up in October.

