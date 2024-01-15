WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Wanted woman found in Tim Hortons bathroom

    tim hortons
    Share

    A 39-year-old Chatham woman with outstanding warrants has been arrested at a local Tim Hortons.

    At 8:23 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the Tim Hortons on Lacroix Street to check the well-being of a woman who had been in the washroom for an extended time.

    Officers attended and located the woman. Police say they confirmed she was wanted on outstanding warrants resulting from several investigations.

    The woman faces the following charges: failing to attend court, theft, possession of stolen property and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. She was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tremors from Red Sea conflict start to shake Canada, with dozens of ships delayed

    Canadian shippers are starting to feel the strain of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, as container rates rise and boats are late to arrive. Port data shows that two-thirds of the 43 ships slated to berth at the Port of Halifax in the second half of this month are now expected to arrive at least a day behind schedule, with some running weeks late.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News