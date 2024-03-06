Wanted woman charged with LCBO theft

WINDSOR
    A 39-year-old Chatham woman has been arrested after police say she stole several items from a local liquor store.

    On Dec. 28, Chatham-Kent police say the woman entered the LCBO on Wellington Street in Chatham and removed items from the shelves. The woman allegedly exited the store without paying.

    Officers say the incident was captured via surveillance footage which aided in identifying the woman.

    When the woman could not be located, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

    On March 5 at 8:18 p.m., the 39-year-old Chatham woman was located on Jeffrey Street in Chatham and arrested. She was charged with theft and possession of stolen property.

    She was released with a future court date of March 25.

