Wanted Windsor man arrested months after alleged thefts

A 33-year-old Windsor man has been charged several months after police say he stole items from Shoppers Drug Mart and then took off in a stolen vehicle.

Police responded to a theft investigation at Shoppers Drug Mart on Grand Avenue West in Chatham on July 1.

Through investigation, police say they learned the man had entered the store, removed merchandise from the shelves, and exited without paying. Officers were provided with surveillance images of the man and the vehicle he was seen driving.

Officers discovered the license plates on the vehicle were reported stolen from Windsor on June 20.

The man was identified with the public’s assistance through a media release, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Nov. 22, the Essex County OPP arrested the man in Windsor and turned him over to the Chatham-Kent Police Service in Tilbury.

The 33-year-old Windsor man has been charged with theft and two counts of possession of stolen property. He was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of Jan. 24.