Wanted Tilbury woman arrested for forgery and identity fraud
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 36-year-old Tilbury woman with forgery and identity fraud after a traffic stop.
Officers conducted the traffic stop on Middle Line in Tilbury East Township at 9:33 a.m. on Wednesday.
Through investigation, police learned the woman was wanted on several outstanding warrants held by the Chatham-Kent Police related to a fraud investigation.
She was also wanted by the OPP. She was arrested and transported to police headquarters.
The woman was charged with two counts of possession of the stolen property, two counts of forgery, three counts of uttering forged documents, personation with intent (identify fraud) and failing to attend court. She was held pending a bail hearing.
