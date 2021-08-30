Advertisement
WANTED: Suspect involved in a 'hit and run' in Chatham
Published Monday, August 30, 2021 6:59AM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 30, 2021 7:15AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Police Service are asking for the publics help in identifying a suspect involved in a hit and run, southbound on Glenwood Drive in the area of Jackson Drive.
Around 8 pm Saturday, an 18-year-old male from Chatham was hit by a vehicle while riding his skateboard.
The vehicle hit the victim and fled the scene.
The vehicle is described as:
Older model
- Grey in colour
- Four door
- Black fender flares
- Black aftermarket rims
- Loud exhaust system
The victim sustained minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Josh ROSE at JOSHRchatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87290.