LONDON, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Police Service are asking for the publics help in identifying a suspect involved in a hit and run, southbound on Glenwood Drive in the area of Jackson Drive.

Around 8 pm Saturday, an 18-year-old male from Chatham was hit by a vehicle while riding his skateboard.

The vehicle hit the victim and fled the scene.

The vehicle is described as:

Older model

  • Grey in colour
  • Four door
  • Black fender flares
  • Black aftermarket rims
  • Loud exhaust system

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Josh ROSE at JOSHRchatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87290.