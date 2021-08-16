Advertisement
WANTED: Police seek two suspects following theft
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, August 16, 2021 9:20AM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 16, 2021 9:51AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects they believe were involved in a series of theft.
Investigators say, between June 25 and Aug. 7, the two men entered an establishment located in the 3000 block of Howard Ave.
Suspect #1 is described as:
- Male
- 20 to 30 years old
- 5’8”
- 150 lbs.
- Tattoo on left arm
Suspect #2 is described as:
- Male
- 20 to 30 years old
- 5’8”
- 150 lbs.
- Dark hair
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.
