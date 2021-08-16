WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects they believe were involved in a series of theft.

Investigators say, between June 25 and Aug. 7, the two men entered an establishment located in the 3000 block of Howard Ave.

Suspect #1 is described as:

Male

20 to 30 years old

5’8”

150 lbs.

Tattoo on left arm

Suspect #2 is described as:

Male

20 to 30 years old

5’8”

150 lbs.

Dark hair

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.