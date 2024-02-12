Wanted man hits hydro pole, gets arrested: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police have charged a wanted man after he hit a hydro pole.
At 7:37 a.m., police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Erieau Road in Erieau.
Officers learned the vehicle left the roadway and struck a hydro pole. While investigating the matter officers also learned the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant. The warrant was issued as a result of a June 2023 assault investigation.
The 43-year-old Wardsville man was arrested and transported to police headquarters where he was held pending a bail hearing. The man has been charged with assault.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app
Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial ArriveCan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.
'He tested that hip out': Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid laughs off Super Bowl spat with Travis Kelce
It was footage that quickly became a meme, but Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid laughed off his spat with tight end Travis Kelce during the team’s 25-22 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Classic Newfoundland song used in derogatory way in Super Bowl ad: critics
A vacation rental company has angered some in Newfoundland and Labrador who say it used a classic song from the province in a derogatory way in a recent advertisement.
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
No plans for royal tour by King Charles in Canada this year as monarch battles cancer
King Charles will not travel to Canada for his first royal tour as Canada's monarch this year, as he battles cancer.
'A Canada thing': Popular menu hack convinces A&W to offer South Asian-style sandwich
On Monday, that Canada-wide status was truly solidified when A&W Canada launched the spicy piri piri potato buddy from coast to coast.
How a shift to electric vehicles is expected to impact your car insurance
A new report suggests drivers may see higher premiums for their electric vehicles as the insurance industry adjusts to the shift from gas-powered cars to electric alternatives.
Dole, President's Choice, Fresh Express salad kits recalled due to possible Listeria
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has added more salad kits to a recall that started last week due to possible Listeria contamination.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. man loses almost $12K after inadvertently buying a stolen vehicle
A Guelph, Ont. man says he lost thousands of dollars after falling for an online stolen vehicle scam.
-
Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame reopens after Dec. vandalism
The Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame reopened on Monday, more than two months after it was vandalized and forced to close its doors.
-
Ontario projecting $4.5B deficit this year in third-quarter finances
Ontario is projecting that it will end this fiscal year with a $4.5-billion deficit, while also so far hanging onto a large contingency fund.
London
-
Suspicious fire near London's core being investigated as arson by police
A weekend fire near London’s core, described by officials at the time as suspicious, is now being investigated as a case of arson.
-
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after hit-and-run on Highbury Avenue North
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene of a collision on Highbury Avenue North in the early morning hours of Monday.
-
London man charged after pepper spraying strangers, uttering death threats
A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pepper sprayed two strangers and made death threats in the Pond Mills neighbourhood over the weekend.
Barrie
-
Barrie police investigate rash of weekend vehicle thefts
Police in Barrie are investigating a rash of vehicle thefts, with four incidents in three days.
-
Emergency crews rescue man from icy waters of Cooks Bay
Emergency crews were called to Cooks Bay in Georgina over the weekend for reports of someone falling through the ice into the frigid water.
-
OPP seek public's help with pedestrian collision investigation in Angus
Provincial police are appealing to the public for help with an investigation into a collision involving a pedestrian in Clearview Township over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Child brought to CHEO after putting syringe in mouth at Ottawa park: paramedics
Ottawa paramedics say a 2-year-old girl was taken to CHEO as a precaution Saturday after she found a syringe at a local park and put it in her mouth.
-
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
-
Suspended driver accused of going nearly double the speed limit on Hwy. 69
A 58-year-old suspended driver is accused of travelling almost double the speed limit on Highway 69, provincial police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa receives $176 million in federal funding for housing
The city of Ottawa will receive $176 million in new federal funding to help build much needed housing in the capital over the next 10 years.
-
Police charge Ottawa man with accessory to murder in Little Italy homicide
Ottawa police say a 28-year-old man is facing an accessory charge in connection with the city's first homicide of 2024.
-
Shots fired at Ottawa Catholic elementary school Sunday evening
Coun. Laine Johnson says police responded to reports of shots fired at St. Daniel Catholic Elementary School on Field Street Sunday evening.
Toronto
-
Toronto ride-hail drivers net just $6.37 an hour in 'legislated poverty', report says
Your ride-hailing driver could be getting paid just $6.37 an hour, a fraction of Ontario’s minimum wage, according to a new report
-
Ontario's COVID-19 wastewater data shows infection rate headed in 'the right direction'
A snapshot of Ontario’s COVID-19 wastewater data shows the rate of infection in the province is dropping after a holiday spike.
-
Police charge man in connection with fatal house fire in Halton Region
Police in Halton charged a man in connection with a fatal fire in Georgetown, Ont.
Montreal
-
Thinking of buying or selling your home? Here's why these realtors say now's the time
Interest rates may still be sky-high, but you should consider buying or selling your home now, according to three Montreal real estate agents.
-
Timothee Chalamet is coming to Montreal to promote Dune: Part 2
Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and American actor Timothee Chalamet will be in Montreal to promote the film Dune: Part 2.
-
Quebec alcohol prices are going up -- with one exception
Quebec's liquor board, the SAQ, will be raising its prices in May. Wines priced at $15 or less will not go up in price.
Atlantic
-
Coastal storm may bring heavy snow to Nova Scotia Tuesday and Wednesday
Another snowstorm is expected to hit Nova Scotia this week with Environment Canada warning of up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected by noon Wednesday, along with wind gusts up to 70 km/h.
-
Classic Newfoundland song used in derogatory way in Super Bowl ad: critics
A vacation rental company has angered some in Newfoundland and Labrador who say it used a classic song from the province in a derogatory way in a recent advertisement.
-
Not-so-sweet love connection: N.S. RCMP warn public of 'romance scams'
The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning people to be wary of “romance scams” ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
-
3 officers shot with shotgun pellets after suspects barricaded themselves inside apartment: WPS
Winnipeg police released new details of a lengthy standoff in the North End that led to three officers being shot with shotgun pellets.
-
Replacement for GED program coming this summer
Manitoba has brought in a new program to help ensure adults can access employment opportunities in the future.
Calgary
-
Concerns raised over Alberta's growing population amid loss of health-care workers
Alberta is booming once again, but with that boom comes concerns over the province's health-care system.
-
Calgary pair charged in spree of golf course break-ins throughout southern Alberta
Two people are facing an extensive list of charges connected to a violent incident near Carstairs, Alta., last week, and a string of break-ins at golf courses throughout southern Alberta.
-
WestJet could face costly delivery delays due to panel blowout on Boeing plane
WestJet faces indefinite delays on dozens of new aircraft deliveries after a panel blowout on a Boeing 737 Max plane last month prompted a halt to greater production at the U.S. aircraft maker.
Edmonton
-
Fire 'used for warmth' behind $5M in damages at Queen Alexandra apartment: EFRS
A weekend apartment fire in the Queen Alexandra neighbourhood started with a deliberately set fire, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.
-
Murder charge laid in September death of Edmonton senior
A 44-year-old man has been charged with murder in a homicide last September.
-
Concerns raised over Alberta's growing population amid loss of health-care workers
Alberta is booming once again, but with that boom comes concerns over the province's health-care system.
Vancouver
-
Murder charge announced after cyclist killed in hit-and-run on Vancouver Island
A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a hit-and-run crash killed a cyclist on Vancouver Island last week.
-
B.C., Ottawa announce $733M in federal health funding for seniors
British Columbia and Ottawa have announced $733 million in new federal funding over the next five years to improve health care for the province's seniors.
-
RCMP seek suspect in caught-on-camera armed robbery in Prince George
Mounties in northern B.C. have released video of an armed robbery at a gas station nearly two months ago in hopes of identifying the suspect.