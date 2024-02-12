WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Wanted man hits hydro pole, gets arrested: CKPS

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police have charged a wanted man after he hit a hydro pole.

    At 7:37 a.m., police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Erieau Road in Erieau.

    Officers learned the vehicle left the roadway and struck a hydro pole. While investigating the matter officers also learned the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant. The warrant was issued as a result of a June 2023 assault investigation.

    The 43-year-old Wardsville man was arrested and transported to police headquarters where he was held pending a bail hearing. The man has been charged with assault.

