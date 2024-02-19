Wanted man arrested in Tim Hortons

WINDSOR
    Chatham-Kent police say they have arrested a wanted man after a disturbance at a local Tim Hortons.

    At 7:16 a.m., officers responded to the coffee shop on Third Street for a disturbance.

    Upon arrival, police say they located the man and confirmed he was wanted on an outstanding warrant resulting from a May 2023 mischief investigation.

    The 58-year-old Chatham-Kent man was arrested and charged with failing to attend court and mischief. He was released with a future court date.

