Wanted man arrested for vehicle theft

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 30-year-old man for vehicle theft and several outstanding warrants.

At 9:55 a.m., police responded to Maryknoll Road in Chatham for a report of a stolen vehicle.

While the officer was speaking with the vehicle owner, police say they were advised the vehicle was recovered on Forsyth Street in Chatham.

Through investigation, the officers identified the man who had been in possession of the vehicle and located him a short distance away. Officers also confirmed he was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

The 30-year-old Chatham Kent man was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was held pending a bail hearing.

He is currently facing the following charges: failing to comply with a probation order, failing to comply with obligations, failing to comply with the sex offender registry, unauthorized use of a credit card, failing to attend court, possession of stolen property and theft of a motor vehicle.