Want to 'support local' in Windsor-Essex? Here’s how:

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce (WERCC) officially launched their Support Local campaign in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce (WERCC) officially launched their Support Local campaign in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UPDATED

UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver