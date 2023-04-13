Want to learn more about your home’s risk level for flooding? Here’s how:

Windsor residents can learn more about their home’s risk level for flooding with a new pilot program being offered in the city.

The City of Windsor has partnered with AET Group to carry out the Home Flood Protection Program (HFPP) on a pilot basis.

“The program includes a visual inspection and assessment of over 50 points in your home to identify potential sources of water entry inside and outside the structure,” said a news release from the city.

Homeowners will also be provided with a customized report following the assessment to help explain the findings. Reports will be conﬁdential and will include colour-coded guidance to easily identify high-risk areas.

The pilot project will include an initial inspection of 100 households allocated on a first come, first-served basis.

The city will subsidize the costs of the inspection program for these homes, with residents paying a $200 plus HST security deposit for the services. This security deposit is refundable upon a follow up inspection confirming a portion of the opportunities to reduce flooding risk were addressed at the home.

Interested residents can register online directly with AET Group or call toll-free 1-877-876-9235 for more information.