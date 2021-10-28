Want a giant pumpkin? Start digging now

Windsor, Ont. -

An enormous pumpkin is attracting new customers to a long-time honour system stand in Chatham-Kent.

Its owners estimate the giant gourd to be anywhere between 1,000 and 1,500 pounds and they’ve decided to display it at the side of the road this Halloween season.

“The secret is out!” says Shari Duquette, who affectionately named the pumpkin “Bertha.”

Duquette says giant pumpkins have been growing at Weber’s pumpkin patch on Given Road for more than a dozen years.

“We usually keep it in the field,” Duquette explains. “This year we thought it would be an idea to bring it up front and it was a grand idea!”

Shari Duquette of Weber’s Pumpkins, looks over giant pumpkin 'Bertha' in Chatham, Ont. Oct. 28, 2021. (Christ Campbell / CTV News)Earlier this month, ‘Alice’ set a new Canadian record as the first pumpkin in the country to weigh over one ton.

According to St. Clair College landscape horticulture Professor Sandy MacDonald, if you want to try your hand at growing giant pumpkins, it’s best to start preparing before winter moves in, adding, “One of the secrets is to actually start now.”

MacDonald encourages any pumpkin growing enthusiasts to dig a large pit before the ground freezes, in anticipation of the following spring.

“Everybody thinks about spring for planting but those diehard growers, they’re preparing for the spring planting. They’ll actually dig quite a large pit and that pit will contain loads of manure,” said MacDonald. “They seem to grow really well with that.”

MacDonald tells CTV News, individual giant pumpkin seeds can range anywhere in cost online from $10 to $1,000, depending on its genetics, and should be planted indoors first around April or May. St. Clair College Landscape Horticulture Professor, Sandy MacDonald, shows a pumpkin vine. Oct. 28, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV News)“Anybody who is interested in one of those giant exhibition pumpkins needs to have plenty of space. So we’re talking at least three or four metres apart. 12 feet at least for one plant only.”

People can easily grow a 300 pound pumpking, according to MacDonald, who says “Homeowners can easily grow one that’s maybe, I would think with Dill’s Atlantic Giant Seed, you should be able to get a 300 pounder, even maybe a 500 pounder if you’re a really good gardener.”

Duquette says Bertha was not officially weighed this year, but believes she could have placed third at Port Elgin’s Pumpkinfest.

“We had a forklift to take it out of the field and bring it back over here,” she said/

Duquette adds they typically keep the seeds to try again next year, but will offer a few for sale to neighbourhood kids and one individual, for the right price.

“It’s fun! But, it’s a heck of a lot of work!”