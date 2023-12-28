WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Walpole Island man facing multiple charges

    A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

    Chatham-Kent police have charged a 36-year-old Walpole Island man with drug and weapon offences after a well-being check in a motel parking lot.

    Officers responded to a report of a man observed slumped over the steering wheel of a running vehicle at 9:27 p.m.

    Upon investigation, officers believed the man was under the influence of an intoxicating substance and arrested him for impaired driving.

    Police say the man was found with suspected fentanyl and a switchblade knife. Upon further investigation, the officer discovered the man was prohibited from possessing a weapon.

    The Walpole Island man was charged with impaired driving, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failing to comply with a prohibition order.

