Walpole Island Ferry makes first stateside trip in months
The Walpole Island Ferry is in operation on the St. Clair River again after nearly two years of inactivity.
The first full trip to Algonac, Mich., took place Friday afternoon.
“We'll do our best to get you across in a speedy and efficient manner and we always greet you with a smile,” says Walpole-Algonac Ferry Service general manager Lorne Loulas.
“We provide the service to get across, but we urgently request that everybody know the requirements are.” Loulas says officials are working to ensure traffic flow is fast moving and efficient, “get familiar with them and abide by what CBSA requirements are. “
For now, the ferry will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 6:50 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekends.
Officials warn trips are made at the captain’s discretion cautioning weather conditions can change quickly with high winds or fog.
“A lot of different people crossover, some just want to do some day shopping. We do have some essential workers, nurses cross here, construction workers as well, so they get on the earlier boats to get across and other people just go for either dinner, shopping, tourism in the summertime crosses quite often.”
