Wallaceburg woman reported missing found safe: Chatham-Kent police
Published Saturday, February 27, 2021 3:39PM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 24-year-old Wallaceburg woman reported missing Friday afternoon has been found safe.
Police asked for help locating Chantel Lohnes-Campbell. She hsd last been spoken to on Wednesday by a family member.
Police and family were concerned for her safety and well-being.
Around 8 p.m. Friday, police issued a notice that the woman had been found and thanked the public for their assistance.