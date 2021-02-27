WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 24-year-old Wallaceburg woman reported missing Friday afternoon has been found safe.

Police asked for help locating Chantel Lohnes-Campbell. She hsd last been spoken to on Wednesday by a family member.

Police and family were concerned for her safety and well-being.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, police issued a notice that the woman had been found and thanked the public for their assistance.