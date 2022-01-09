Wallaceburg woman facing multiple charges following domestic disturbance

Windsor, Ont. -

A woman has been charged with forcible confinement and assault following a domestic dispute in Wallaceburg.

Police say officers were called to a residence on Queen Street Saturday night after an argument between and man and woman broke out.

In October, the woman was arrested for assaulting her then boyfriend, police say. She was released from custody with a number of conditions including not to communicate with the victim.

Police learned the two were at the residence together when an argument broke out and the man tried to leave.

The woman blocked the door and refused to move.

As the man turned away to use a different exit, the woman grabbed his sweater and pulled it back, causing him to lose his balance.

The 28-year-old Wallaceburg woman was arrested and is facing charges of forcible confinement, assault and failure to comply with an undertaking.

She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.