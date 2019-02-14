

CTV Windsor





A 48-year-old Wallaceburg woman has been charged with mischief after police say she made a mess in the common area of an apartment building.

Chatham-Kent police were called to the building on Thomas Avenue in Wallaceburg around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, after residents say they were awoken by loud noise coming from the common area.

Police say the woman was found scattering puzzle boxes all over the floor, moving furniture and causing a mess in the kitchen.

She was arrested and charged with mischief by preventing the lawful enjoyment of property.

The woman was transported to the courthouse pending a bail hearing.