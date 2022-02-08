Wallaceburg woman charged with assaulting police officer after disturbance

Chatham-Kent police have charged a woman who was allegedly causing a disturbance in Wallaceburg.

Police responded to the incident in the area of Margaret Avenue Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.

Police say while investigating the incident a police officer was assaulted by the woman.

The 51-year-old Wallaceburg woman was arrested for one count of mischief and one count of assault. She was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.