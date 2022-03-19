Wallaceburg woman arrested for wire and copper pipe theft

Chatham-Kent police say a 56-year-old Wallaceburg woman has been arrested after about $2,700 of wire and copper pipe was reported stolen.

Officers responded to a break, enter and theft complaint to a property undergoing renovations on Nelson Street in Wallaceburg on Thursday morning.

Through investigation police say they located some of the property. Two suspects were identified as being in possession of that property.

A 56-year-old Wallaceburg woman was located and arrested for possession of stolen property. She was released with a future court date of April 15.

A warrant is being requested for the second person.