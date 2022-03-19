Wallaceburg woman arrested for wire and copper pipe theft
Chatham-Kent police say a 56-year-old Wallaceburg woman has been arrested after about $2,700 of wire and copper pipe was reported stolen.
Officers responded to a break, enter and theft complaint to a property undergoing renovations on Nelson Street in Wallaceburg on Thursday morning.
Through investigation police say they located some of the property. Two suspects were identified as being in possession of that property.
A 56-year-old Wallaceburg woman was located and arrested for possession of stolen property. She was released with a future court date of April 15.
A warrant is being requested for the second person.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine's besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.
Don't come fight for Ukraine unless you're already trained, foreign legion says
For Canadians looking to help in Ukraine, sending donations of money and essential supplies is likely more attainable than volunteering to fight on the front lines.
North America vulnerable to Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons: NORAD commander
North America has few options to defend against Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons, which can manoeuvre while travelling more than five times the speed of sound. Potentially capable of carrying nuclear warheads, the U.S. is still trying to develop a similar arsenal.
Russia ridicules idea that cosmonauts wore yellow in support of Ukraine
Russia's space agency on Saturday dismissed Western media reports suggesting Russian cosmonauts joining the International Space Station (ISS) had chosen to wear yellow suits with a blue trim in support of Ukraine.
Ultra-rare snake spotted dead with half-eaten giant centipede in its mouth
A small and very rare Florida snake bit off more than it could chew recently and was seen dead in a state park with half its meal still visible.
Percentage of Canadian homes sitting empty on the decline: study
A new report has found that the percentage of empty homes fell nationwide for the first time in 20 years and dropped in more than half of Canada's most populous communities.
The word 'war' is banned in her country, but this Russian refuses to be silenced
W5 investigates Russia's crackdown on dissent as social media influencers risk jail time to pull back the curtain on the warn in Ukraine.
Ukraine no-fly zone shouldn't be off the table for NATO, says Bergen
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says that Canada and other NATO members should not be taking Ukraine's request for a no-fly zone off the table, and should further consider how to protect humanitarian corridors for those fleeing the war.
Dead buildings tower over uncollected corpses in Mariupol, on the front line of Ukraine's war
In Mariupol, Ukraine, daily life is a series of harrowing escapes from bomb blasts and basic survival rituals, amid the rubble that lies everywhere.
Kitchener
-
Rescue effort launched after vehicle crashes into Maitland River
Huron County OPP say a vehicle left the roadway and ended up in the Maitland River south of Ethel.
-
Ontario reports total of 613 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 185 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 613 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 185 patients in intensive care.
-
Two injured in Guelph rollover crash
A rollover crash in Guelph has left two people with injuries.
London
-
Downtown London traffic impacted by convoy
A number of roads in the downtown London area were impacted by a convoy on Saturday.
-
Rescue effort launched after vehicle crashes into Maitland River
Huron County OPP say a vehicle left the roadway and ended up in the Maitland River south of Ethel.
-
Flood watch issued for Lake Erie shoreline
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for a portion of the Lake Erie shoreline.
Barrie
-
Ontario reports total of 613 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 185 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 613 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 185 patients in intensive care.
-
-
OPP urges public to stay off the ice as temperatures shift
Provincial police are pleading with the public to stay off the ice following the rapid change in temperatures across Simcoe County over the past week.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury firefighters called to another tent fire at Memorial Park
Sudbury firefighters were called to Memorial Park downtown after a tent fire Saturday afternoon.
-
Strong start to maple syrup season in the northeast
A sweet sign that spring is on the horizon in northern Ontario is the maple-tapping season.
-
'It sure beats standing outside': Indoor dining reopens to Sudbury's vulnerable
The easing of COVID-19 protocols and restrictions has reopened the doors at the Samaritan Centre in Sudbury to much appreciation from its clients.
Ottawa
-
Police officer struck by bottle thrown from crowd in Kingston, Ont.
Police and Bylaw officers have stepped up patrols near Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. this weekend in anticipation of gatherings and parties.
-
Worshippers subdue man who allegedly carried out attack at mosque in Mississauga, Ont.
Police say a man reportedly attacked worshippers at a Mississauga mosque during an early morning congregational prayer on Saturday.
-
Ottawa, Renfrew top doctors will continue wearing masks indoors when Ontario's mask mandate ends
The Ontario government is lifting mandatory mask requirements in most public settings across Ontario on Monday, including public schools, restaurants and bars.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 613 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 185 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 613 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 185 patients in intensive care.
-
Worshippers subdue man who allegedly carried out attack at mosque in Mississauga, Ont.
Police say a man reportedly attacked worshippers at a Mississauga mosque during an early morning congregational prayer on Saturday.
-
17-year-old female greater one-horned rhinoceros dies at Toronto Zoo
The Toronto Zoo has announced the death of a 17-year-old female greater one-horned rhinoceros named Ashakiran.
Montreal
-
Three attempted murders in Montreal overnight, two of them involving firearms
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating three attempted murders that occurred late Friday night in the east end of Montreal, two of which involved firearms.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rainy weekend: risk of showers for Montreal St. Paddy's Day parade
St. Patrick’s Day paraders will see a healthy dose of rain this weekend, but temperatures will be relatively mild.
-
Two construction workers struck by pickup truck with co-worker at the wheel
A construction worker is in critical condition in hospital after being struck by a co-worker on Highway 25 North in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
65 COVID-19 outbreaks in New Brunswick long-term care and nursing homes
There are 65 outbreaks of COVID-19 in New Brunswick’s long-term care and nursing homes as the province marks the first five days of lifted pandemic protocols.
-
N.S. to lift most COVID-19 restrictions Monday, masking to remain in public schools
Most public health restrictions in Nova Scotia will be lifted on Monday, March 21, about two years after the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in the province and restrictions were put in place.
-
Kalin's Call: Another weekend, another mix of snow, ice and rain for the Maritimes
A low pressure system set to move through the Maritimes late Saturday into Sunday isn't expected to bring the same impact as last weekend, as it isn’t as strong and won't be carrying the same strength of winds.
Winnipeg
-
Medicine Rock Café hits the road to new home
A historic log building in St. Francois Xavier with nineteenth century ties to Metis leader Cuthbert Grant has been uprooted and moved to new home.
-
WRHA warns of text-based scam offering $100 to vaccinated Manitobans
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is warning Manitobans about a text-based scam it says purports to offer people money for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Fort Whyte byelection mail-in vote deadline Saturday
The deadline to apply to vote by mail in the Fort Whyte byelection is Saturday and all ballots must be returned by no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with first-degree murder after attack on woman
A 26-year-old Calgary man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with an attack on a woman in the Beltline.
-
Freedom protest moved to city hall, police monitor situation at Calgary park
A mass protest scheduled to take place in Calgary's Central Memorial Park on Saturday has moved out of the neighbourhood, resettling on the steps of Calgary city hall.
-
Thompson scores in OT as Sabres beat Flames 1-0
Eight years and two days after his first NHL shutout, journeyman goaltender Dustin Tokarski finally recorded his second - and against one of the NHL's hottest teams.
Edmonton
-
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine's besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.
-
Leduc fire chief resigns nearly a month after lawsuit is filed against department
Nearly a month after a lawsuit was filed, alleging discrimination and abuse against female firefighters in Leduc, that city’s fire chief has resigned.
-
Don't come fight for Ukraine unless you're already trained, foreign legion says
For Canadians looking to help in Ukraine, sending donations of money and essential supplies is likely more attainable than volunteering to fight on the front lines.
Vancouver
-
Surrey teacher's counselling of students overstepped 'professional boundaries,' discipline authority says
British Columbia's Commissioner for Teacher Regulation has suspended a Surrey teacher for three days because he had personal discussions with students that were "in the nature of counselling," despite not being the students' counsellor.
-
Victoria police restrict vehicle access to B.C. legislature ahead of planned convoy protest
Police in Victoria have established "controlled access points" in the city's James Bay neighbourhood in preparation for convoy protests scheduled to arrive in the city this weekend.
-
Cyclist killed in Abbotsford crash
Abbotsford police are investigating a collision that killed a cyclist in the city Friday afternoon.