A fire caused $400,000 damage at O’Neil Tire and Battery in Wallaceburg.

Chathem-Kent firefighters from station #3 first responded to a call after heavy black smoke was seen billowing from the business on McNaughton Ave. just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters from stations #1 and #2 and volunteer firefighters were called for assistance.

Assistant Chief Chris Case says firefighters entered the building and quickly knocked down the flames before the fire grew in size.

“Buildings such as these present significant challenges and hazards to firefighters,” explains Case, “By virtue of the fact that the fire broke out during the day and was noticed during its early stages, crews were able to get on scene, make entry and quickly extinguish before the whole building took hold.”

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.