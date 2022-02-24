Wallaceburg 'sex worker' sentenced to more than eight years in prison for manslaughter of client
Kourtny Audette, 29, was sentenced Thursday in Chatham’s Superior Court, for her actions which the judge described as a “violent offence” against a “defenceless, extremely vulnerable individual, without warning.”
Nick Laprise, 24, died from a single stab wound on April 18, 2018, at Audette’s home in Wallaceburg.
“This offence, at its core, was a business transaction, entered into by two consenting adults, for sex for hire that one party decided they did not want to proceed with. That decision did not warrant the taking of a life,” Justice Paul Kowalyshyn told the court.
He sentenced Audette to eight and a half years in prison.
She has been in custody since the day of the offence, so was given a credit of more than 2,000 days in jail.
“This leaves 990 further days to serve, or a little over two years and eight months,” says Justice Kowalyshyn.
The defence wanted a term of five years, while the crown had asked for a sentence of 10 years in prison.
The judge says he took Audette’s underlying mental health issues into account, noting she had suffered verbal, physical and sexual abuse in her past.
Audette’s guilty plea was also a mitigating factor in the sentence, according to the judge.
But Justice Kowalyshyn told the court a message needed to be sent to “those who choose to arm themselves with a dangerous weapon, whether intended for protection or otherwise.”
Court heard Audette got the hunting knife with attached brass knuckles from her father, for protection from her escort clients.
After the stabbing, court heard Audette called her father for help, who in turn called 911.
Court heard Audette was intoxicated on the night of the stabbing, and she changed her mind about having sex with Laprise.
She told police, and the court, Laprise refused to leave and continued to touch her suggestively, so she defended herself.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Chernobyl no-go zone targeted as Russia invades Ukraine
Russian forces took over the Chernobyl nuclear plant after a fierce battle with Ukrainian national guards, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday.
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's health minister: 57 Ukrainians killed in invasion
Ukraine's Health Minister Viktor Lyashko says 57 Ukrainians have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion, and 169 more were wounded.
Canada to sanction 58 Russian individuals, entities and cut export permits amid Ukraine attack
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada's second tranche of sanctions against Russia for their attack on Ukraine, which includes financial penalties against 58 individuals and entities and the halting of all export permits.
How Ukraine's military compares to Russia's
Data about each country's military muscle suggests Russia is entering Ukraine with a significant advantage when it comes to personnel and weaponry.
What does Putin want in Ukraine? The conflict explained
After months of military buildup and brinkmanship on its border with Ukraine, Russia invaded its ex-Soviet neighbour with a multi-pronged attack, threatening to destabilize Europe and draw in the United States.
Live updates: Biden says sanctions won't disrupt oil markets
U.S. President Joe Biden says the sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine will not disrupt the global oil and natural gas markets.
In pictures: What it looked like in Ukraine after Russia attacked
People hunkered down in train stations, lines of cars waited at fuel stations and in traffic jams trying to flee the violence and workers and other residents surveyed the damage after Russia launched a broad attack on Ukraine.
'Do something': Ukrainian border resident pleads for Western help amid airstrikes
With Russian soldiers mounting on their doorstep, residents in Ukraine's border cities are starting to flee after shelling and airstrikes began before dawn Thursday.
'No answers to our pain': N.B. families upset after report finds mysterious brain illness doesn't exist
A highly-anticipated report investigating the validity of a neurological syndrome of unknown cause has found that no such illness exists.
Kitchener
-
17-year-old arrested and charged in murder of Cambridge man: WRPS
Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old with first-degree murder on Thursday in relation to a homicide in Cambridge over the weekend.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's health minister: 57 Ukrainians killed in invasion
Ukraine's Health Minister Viktor Lyashko says 57 Ukrainians have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion, and 169 more were wounded.
-
Suspects wanted in Guelph shooting and Cambridge murder found inside same residence
A Guelph police investigation resulted in arrests in a Guelph shooting and a Cambridge murder.
London
-
'Like crazy dystopian movies': Ukrainian Canadians in London react with disbelief to Russian invasion
Ukrainian Canadians living in London are on pins and needles as many of their relatives seek out safety.
-
LHSC and St. Joe's see increase in staff members infected with COVID-19
There's been a slight decrease in the number of patients at LHSC being treated for COVID-19, but an increase in staffers at the hospital with the virus.
-
Forest, Ont. native Tyler McGregor named captain for Team Canada
Forest, Ont. native Tyler McGregor has been named captain for Canada’s paralympic hockey team at the upcoming games in Beijing.
Barrie
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Barrie mayor won't seek 4th term, intends to run as Liberal candidate
Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman announced he intends to run as the Liberal candidate for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte in the upcoming election.
-
Scammers using Instagram to blackmail victims
Instagram users could fall victim to scammers, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
-
Brazen home invasion in Bradford under investigation
Police are investigating a brazen home invasion in Bradford.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario mayor offers apology in wake of offensive video
Sables-Spanish River Mayor Les Gamble has issued an apology and revealed his grandson was one of the young people in a social media post where the 'Every Child Matters' flag was disrespected.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are expected to soar this weekend and will likely surpass the $2 a litre mark sometime next month, one expert says.
-
Ontario reviewing vaccine mandate for long-term care workers, minister says
Ontario's long-term care minister says a mandate requiring workers in the sector to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is under review.
Ottawa
-
Canada to sanction 58 Russian individuals, entities and cut export permits amid Ukraine attack
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada's second tranche of sanctions against Russia for their attack on Ukraine, which includes financial penalties against 58 individuals and entities and the halting of all export permits.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa lifts state of emergency declared during 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration
Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency in the city of Ottawa on Feb. 6 due to the ongoing "Freedom Convoy" demonstration that was blocking downtown streets.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are expected to soar this weekend and will likely surpass the $2 a litre mark sometime next month, one expert says.
Toronto
-
Ontario's mask mandate could be lifted 'simultaneously' across most areas, including in schools
Ontario’s top public health official says that he anticipates that the mask mandate will be lifted “simultaneously” across most sectors when it is safe to do so, rather than on a piecemeal basis.
-
Ontario to provide $300K in aid to Ukraine as Premier Ford condemns Russian attack
Ontario is committing $300,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the government announced Thursday, shortly after Premier Doug Ford condemned the attack while addressing the legislature.
-
Two people captured on video slashing Ontario movie theatre screen during Spider-Man showing
An Ontario movie theatre who said they are just recovering from the pandemic have been left with thousand of dollars in damage after two people walked in and slashed two of their screens with knives.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Ukrainian community fears for their homeland as Russia attacks
Montreal’s Ukrainian community is reeling in the face of their homeland’s full-scale invasion by Russia.
-
Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine approved for use by Health Canada
The first made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine, which is also the first plant-based vaccine, has been officially approved by Health Canada. It's made by Quebec City-based Medicago.
-
With some elementary schools behind on free monthly rapid tests, Quebec says big delivery is on the way
Quebec elementary-school parents who have run out of rapid tests heading into March Break should hold tight: the province says it's sending out a big shipment this week.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.B. to drop all COVID-19 restrictions on March 14; vaccine passport ends Monday
New Brunswick is the latest Maritime province to announce plans to remove all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Premier Blaine Higgs said pandemic-related restrictions and mandates will be eliminated at 12:01 a.m. on March 14.
-
'No answers to our pain': N.B. families upset after report finds mysterious brain illness doesn't exist
A highly-anticipated report investigating the validity of a neurological syndrome of unknown cause has found that no such illness exists.
-
N.S. reports five new COVID-19 related hospital admissions Thursday, six discharges
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting five new hospital admissions related to COVID-19 on Thursday, along with six discharges.
Winnipeg
-
Crash involving 20 semi trucks closes section of Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba, sends three to hospital
A large crash involving about 20 semi trucks and five passenger vehicles has closed a section of Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba and sent three people to hospital.
-
Chernobyl no-go zone targeted as Russia invades Ukraine
Russian forces took over the Chernobyl nuclear plant after a fierce battle with Ukrainian national guards, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday.
-
Victim hit in face with hatchet during robbery at Winnipeg bus shelter
Police say a man was hit in the face with a hatchet during a robbery at a bus shelter in Downtown Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Several improvised explosive devices seized during investigation into Deerfoot Trail firearm complaint
A 52-year-old man faces numerous charges after Calgary police seized several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during an investigation spurred by the alleged pointing of a gun at a driver on Deerfoot Trail.
-
Ukraine flag raised at Calgary city hall in 'show of support'
The flag of Ukraine was raised at Calgary city hall on Thursday "to show support for a sovereign nation under a horrifying and unprovoked attack" officials said in a release.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's health minister: 57 Ukrainians killed in invasion
Ukraine's Health Minister Viktor Lyashko says 57 Ukrainians have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion, and 169 more were wounded.
Edmonton
-
Innocent man in nearby apartment dead after Edmonton police shoot and kill armed robbery suspect
Edmonton police shot and killed an armed man who robbed a downtown liquor store Wednesday night, but an innocent man in a nearby apartment was also hit by gunfire during the incident and later died, police say.
-
Semi slides off Yellowhead ramp, across several lanes of traffic; road closed
Yellowhead Drive traffic was shut down in both directions late Thursday morning after a crash involving a semi.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's health minister: 57 Ukrainians killed in invasion
Ukraine's Health Minister Viktor Lyashko says 57 Ukrainians have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion, and 169 more were wounded.
Vancouver
-
Suspect in SUV attempted to rob 88-year-old woman in Richmond parking lot, RCMP say
Mounties in Richmond say an 88-year-old woman was the target of an attempted robbery in the city last week.
-
RCMP forwards report on anti-vaccine Remembrance Day protest in Kelowna, B.C., to Crown
Months after anti-vaccine protesters disrupted a Remembrance Day gathering in Kelowna, B.C., the RCMP has forwarded a report on the incident to prosecutors.
-
'Candy' the Pomeranian sparks feud between B.C. neighbours that ends in small claims case
A tiny dog was at the centre of a legal battle between neighbours that played out in B.C.'s small claims tribunal last week.