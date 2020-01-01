Wallaceburg senior citizen charged with sexual assault
Published Wednesday, January 1, 2020 2:53PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- A 67-year-old Wallaceburg man has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident.
Police say on Monday, the accused went to the alleged victim's apartment to conduct maintenance repairs when he touched her in a sexual manner over her clothes.
Police were contacted and the suspect was arrested inside the apartment building.
The suspect has since been released from custody with a future court date and conditions.