Wallaceburg, Ont. man assaulted during break and enter

A resident of Wallaceburg was assaulted after he attempted to stop an intruder who had allegedly broken into his garage and was stealing his belongings, Chatham-Kent police said.

According to a press release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 7 a.m. on Dec. 24, a resident of Hudson Crescent in Wallaceburg observed an unknown man in his garage stealing his belongings.

Police said the resident approached the suspect, who then proceeded to assault the resident.

As a result, a 45-year-old man from Wallaceburg was arrested and charged with break and enter and assault for his alleged involvement.

He was transported to police headquarters and was later released with a future court date.