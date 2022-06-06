Wallaceburg man helps woman then returns to steal credit cards from home

Chatham-Kent police say a Wallaceburg man who was helping a woman returned to her home to steal her purse and use her credit cards.

Officers attended a residence in Wallaceburg for a report of a break and enter on Sunday afternoon.

A man went to the residence earlier in the day to help the woman who resided there. A few hours after the man left, police say the woman noticed her window screen tampered with and her purse stolen.

Through investigation, police learned that the woman’s stolen visa card was used at numerous locations in Wallaceburg. Police say they went to the locations and identified the man through video surveillance.

The 42-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with break and enter, five counts of theft of credit card, and five counts of fraud. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.