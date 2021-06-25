TUPPERVILLE, ONT. -- A 31-year-old Wallaceburg man was transported to a London hospital, via Ornge air ambulance, with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Tupperville.

Officers were called to a single vehicle crash on John Park Line at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the man was driving eastbound when he lost control of his motorcycle.

The Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-352-1092.