WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 60-year-old Wallaceburg man has been charged after police say he stole a truck from a local business.

Chatham-Kent police responded to the theft at a business on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg on Sunday night.

Through investigation, police say they found the truck behind an apartment building on Wallace Street.

The Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with theft. He was released pending a future court date.