Wallaceburg man charged with robbery, assault
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 11:35AM EDT
Chatham-Kent Police allege a man was robbed and assaulted on numerous occasions by someone he knew.
Police say between June 30 and July 12, a man was involved in an attempted robbery and three separate assault incidents.
In three of the four cases, police say a weapon was used.
Only minimal injuries were reported by the victim.
On Sunday, police located a 38-year-old Wallaceburg man.
He has been charged with robbery and two counts of assault with a weapon.