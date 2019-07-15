

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent Police allege a man was robbed and assaulted on numerous occasions by someone he knew.

Police say between June 30 and July 12, a man was involved in an attempted robbery and three separate assault incidents.

In three of the four cases, police say a weapon was used.

Only minimal injuries were reported by the victim.

On Sunday, police located a 38-year-old Wallaceburg man.

He has been charged with robbery and two counts of assault with a weapon.