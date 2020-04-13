Wallaceburg man arrested after stabbing at house party: CK police
Published Monday, April 13, 2020 11:43AM EDT
File Photo
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 21-year-old Wallaceburg man has been arrested after police say he stabbed another man at a house party.
A man went to a Chatham-Kent hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound to his abdomen on Sunday.
Chatham-Kent police say they revieved information that he was stabbed at a house party.
The residence was secured for further investigation and the 21-year-old Wallaceburg man was located and arrested.
The man was taken to Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters and later released with a future court date.