WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two people have been charged with attempted murder after an altercation in Wallaceburg.

A Chatham-Kent police officer on general patrol initiated a traffic stop in Wallaceburg on Sunday night. At this time, the officer says there was damage to the man’s vehicle, which was suspicious in nature.

Through investigation, police learned that an altercation occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Police say shots were exchanged between the man and two people known to him, while in the intersection of Victoria Street and King Street.

Early Tuesday morning, the 31-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with:

– being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

– pointing a firearm (2 counts)

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing and remanded until July 30.

Yesterday afternoon, police located the man and woman also involved in the altercation.

The 27-year-old Wilkesport man was arrested and charged with:

– attempted murder

– pointing a firearm

– being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

– using a firearm to commit an offence

– being in possession of a weapon while prohibited

The 36-year-old Wallaceburg woman was arrested and charged with:

– attempted murder

– dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Both have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Dan Hamilton at danha@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #284. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.