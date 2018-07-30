

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say a Wallaceburg man threatened his neighbour while holding a running chainsaw.

Officers responded to a disturbance on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg on Sunday night.

Police say the man’s dogs were on his neighbour’s property when a verbal argument began.

The man allegedly returned home and then went back to his neighbour’s front lawn with a running chainsaw and threatened her.

The 54-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with weapons dangerous and uttering threats.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.