Wallaceburg man accused of threatening neighbour with running chainsaw
The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 11:41AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police say a Wallaceburg man threatened his neighbour while holding a running chainsaw.
Officers responded to a disturbance on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg on Sunday night.
Police say the man’s dogs were on his neighbour’s property when a verbal argument began.
The man allegedly returned home and then went back to his neighbour’s front lawn with a running chainsaw and threatened her.
The 54-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with weapons dangerous and uttering threats.
He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.