WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a Wallaceburg homeowner discovered an unknown man in his bedroom after hearing a noise.

Officers say the homeowner on Lorne Avenue heard the noise in his residence around 11:30a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon opening his bedroom door, the homeowner allegedly saw an unknown man in his home.

Police say the man stole a jewelry box and fled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Steven Gagnon at steveng@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87339. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.