WALLACEBURG, Ont. – A 17-year-old Wallaceburg girl is facing assault charges after police say she hit another teen’s vehicle with a baseball bat.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance on James Street in Wallaceburg on Monday night.

Officers say the 17-year-old was arrested after damaging a vehicle belonging to another teen known to her with a bat.

She has been charged with assault with a weapon, being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.

She was released pending a future court date of Dec. 16, 2019.