No one was injured in an early morning house fire in Wallaceburg.

Fire officials say crews responded around 3:30 a.m. Thursday to a call on Dufferin Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, there were no visible signs of smoke, but discovered high heat and heavy smoke on the upper level.

Fire officials say crews quickly knocked down the fire and contained it from spreading.

All residents exited the home safely.

The damages are estimated at $30,000.

Fire officials are reminding the public of the importance of having working smoke alarms on every level of the home.