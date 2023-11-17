Walkerville’s Willistead Manor decking the halls for the holidays
The City of Windsor is decking the halls of Willistead Manor for the season and is inviting the public to get into the holiday spirit with a tour of the historic mansion.
The city says the manor has been decorated in its “holiday finest” from the great hall on the main floor to the private dressing chamber on the second. Each room features a unique colour theme and aesthetic.
“Once again, the Friends of Willistead will lead a team of about 70 people as we transform the manor’s 12 rooms, with everyone working together tirelessly, beginning with fluffing the 12-foot trees, then stringing lights and many massive wreaths, and putting the finishing touches on each incredible space. We invite everyone to return to the manor again this year, where our overarching goals are not only to help preserve Willistead as a cultural and architectural marvel, but to dazzle every visitor who walks through the doors,” the Friends of Willistead president Connie Pitman said in a news release.
As part of the holiday tours, guests will also be able to access the permanent Coach House Exhibition that opened last ear to share and celebrate the history of Edward and Mary Walker, Hiram Walker, the Walker family businesses and community impacts and the formation of Walkerville.
2023 Holiday Tour Dates and Times:
- Sundays – Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesdays – Dec. 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Silver Bells bell ringers perform Sunday, Dec. 17.
- Reservations are not required. Purchase tickets at the Coach House upon arrival.
- To guarantee a complete tour, final tours begin at 3:30 p.m. on Sundays and at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Tour Ticket Prices:
- $6.25 – adults
- $5.25 – students and seniors
- $2.75 – children 12 and under
“The Willistead Manor Holiday Tours are a beloved tradition for many families across Windsor and Essex County. We look forward to this opportunity to showcase Willistead in a special way each year. In the grand tradition of Edward and Mary Walker’s ‘At Home’ parties, the present-day ‘At the Manor’ series of poetry readings, live arts performances, themed dinners, tours and more fills Willistead with folks celebrating and making memories together,” said Christopher Lawrence Menard, supervisor of community programming at the cultural affairs office.
“Willistead Manor has always been and will always be a community gathering place – a backdrop for so many significant life moments. We’re excited to welcome everyone back again this December. Combined with Bright Lights Windsor, our community really will be the place where tradition shines.”
Guests of Willistead Manor’s 2023 holiday tours are encouraged to bring a food item to donate onsite at the Coach House. All donations will go to support the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association.
