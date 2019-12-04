WINDSOR -- What will Walkerville look like in 10 years? That’s the focus of a visionary session held Tuesday night in Windsor.

It's part of the so-called "districting plan for Walkerville."

The City of Windsor, along with consultants from Brook McIlroy want to hear from residents in in that neighbourhood about how to grow the area.

Over the next several months, city staff will be reaching out to neighbourhood groups for input.

While the vision will take shape over the next 10 or 15 years, consultants say some items could come to Walkerville sooner.

“Ideas of new public spaces, a new Hiram Walker Statue, those are in the very near term so we're going to be starting with those as soon as possible,” says Nathan Flach of Brook McIlroy. “And this plan is going to start with those things that are happening hopefully in the next couple of years.”

For more information, visit the City of Windsor's Walkerville Districting Plan website.