Walkerville Distillery District Night Market returns Friday

The Walkerville Distillery District Night Market is back this Friday for residents to enjoy a night of local fares including eats, drinks and entertainment.

The Walkerville Brewery will be keeping the community tradition going with the night market on the last Friday of the summer months, kicking off this Friday, June 30.

The all ages event will feature delicious food, drinks, live entertainment and small business vendors for residents to check out.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will be held on Argyle Road between Brant Street and Wyandotte Street in front of the Walkerville Brewery. Admission to the event is free to addend.