Walkerville Brewery earned some hardware at the 2018 Canadian Brewing Awards.

The brewery won three awards at the event at the Halifax Convention Centre on Saturday.

“This is a credit to the quality of Walkerville Brewery beers and the talent of our brewing staff,” said Ian Gourlay, partner at Walkerville Brewery. “Windsor has a growing reputation for quality craft beer and Nationally recognized awards like these just reinforce that."

This year marked the 16th year for the Canadian Brewing Awards.

Walkerville Brewery received the following awards:

-GOLD - Purity Pilsener (European Style Lager - Pilsner Category)

-SILVER - Kremlin Russian Imperial Stout (Imperial Stout Category)

-SILVER - Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout (Wood and Barrel-Aged Strong Beer Category)

With submissions from 310 breweries all over Canada and 1903 beer submissions, these local craft beers were able to win over the judges and take on some national recognition.