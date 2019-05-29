Walker Road reopens after serious collision
An SUV is removed from the road after a crash on Walker Road in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 7:23AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 29, 2019 9:25AM EDT
A section of Walker Road has reopened following a serious collision overnight.
Police closed Walker Road between Wyandotte Street East and Ottawa Street just after 3:30 a.m.
The nature of the injuries to those involved has not been released, but the crash is being called serious.
Police have not said when the road will reopen.
We will have more information as it becomes available.