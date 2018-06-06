Walker Road reopens after gas leak
Windsor police, fire and Union Gas crews are at a gas leak at 1390 Walker Road in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 10:34AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 6, 2018 10:36AM EDT
Union Gas crews have been called to a gas leak on Walker Road at Ottawa Street.
Windsor police closed the intersection, but it has since reopened.
Windsor fire crews are also on scene at 1390 Walker Rd.
A nearby building was evacuated.
Fire officials are asking everyone to stay away from the area.