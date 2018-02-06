

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a suspect who allegedly brandished a knife during a gas station robbery.

Officers were called to a gas station in the 2800 block of Walker Road for a robbery that just occurred on Tuesday around 1 a.m.

Investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store with his identity concealed and approached the employee at the front counter.

Police say he brandished a knife and demanded cash.

After obtaining a quantity of money, he quickly left the store and was last seen running in a southwest direction.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, 25-30 years old, with a small build, and about 5'4-5'6 tall. He was wearing a black balaclava, dark jacket with black shoulder/sleeves, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.