WINDSOR, ONT. -- A walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. until supply lasts.

A tweet from the Windsor Essex County Health Unit says Dr. Magbule Doko at 2285 Howard Avenue will be holding the pop-up for residents 18 and older who live in the following hot spots: N8X, N8Y, N9A, N9B, N9C, N8H, N9Y.

The clinic is also available to all residents 50 and older.

Only first doses will be administered at Saturday’s clinic.