Walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held in Windsor Saturday
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Friday, May 7, 2021 4:50PM EDT
A dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination is prepared at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. until supply lasts.
A tweet from the Windsor Essex County Health Unit says Dr. Magbule Doko at 2285 Howard Avenue will be holding the pop-up for residents 18 and older who live in the following hot spots: N8X, N8Y, N9A, N9B, N9C, N8H, N9Y.
The clinic is also available to all residents 50 and older.
Only first doses will be administered at Saturday’s clinic.