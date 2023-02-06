Walk Off The Earth returns to Caesars Windsor

A multi-platinum Canadian indie pop band is coming back to Caesars Windsor.

Walk off the Earth returns to the Colosseum stage with special guest Harm & Ease on Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m.

Walk off the Earth went viral over 11 years ago with the five-people-playing-one-guitar interpretation of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used To Know.” The video garnered 19 million views in its first week online and has since amassed 190 million views.

The band has notched a Top Ten single in Canada for 30 straight weeks, collaborated with Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, and Keith Urban, and made it to the top of the Pop Album Chart in the United States.

The band’s original song “Red Hands” went Number One at AAA radio, while “Rule The World,” “Fire In My Soul,” and “I’ll Be There” have all achieved multi-platinum certification.

In 2019, the band released their seventh studio album “Here We Go!”, which debuted atop the US Pop Album Chart. In 2021, the band released their eighth record, supported by the single “Love You Right.” Most recently, the WOTE released the catchy single “My Stupid Heart.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.