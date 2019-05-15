

CTV Windsor





There are now more options to improve your health and well-being in Windsor-Essex.

Family Services Windsor-Essex is now pairing its walk-in counselling clinics with a wellness program.

You can now walk-in to one of the sessions five days a week.

The "Walk-In Wellness" program is designed to help residents manage their life through different sessions such as “Sense of Self" and how to deal with depression and anger.

Beth Anne Ternovan, the counselling and employee assistance manager, says they extended their hours in response to the demand for counselling services.

“In the fiscal 2018, we held over eight thousand counselling sessions and just looking at our data from 2018 to 2019, it increased to over 10 thousand counselling sessions,” says Ternovan.

The wellness program started in 2012 with a single session weekly in Windsor.

Ternovan says they now have five each week in Windsor and Essex County.

Ternovan adds they work closely with the Canadian Mental Health Association and Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare as well as other community organizations.

No sign up is required to attend the sessions.

More information is online at www.fswe.ca