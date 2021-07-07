Advertisement
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for youth open in Chatham-Kent
John D. Bradley Convention Centre in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 2 2020. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent public health is offering walk-in clinics starting Wednesday for youth ages 12-17 to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Those interested can walk into the Bradley Centre without booking an appointment.
“Walk-in clinics remove barriers and are very convenient, particularly for youth still needing their first dose,” a CK Public Health news release says. “At this time, Pfizer-BioNTech is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for the 12 to 17 age group. All appointments previously booked will be honoured.”
The clinics will run from Wednesday, July 7 to Thursday, July 15.
Anyone aged 18 and older looking to receive their first dose will also be accommodated, the health unit says.
The upcoming clinics will take place the following dates:
- Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.