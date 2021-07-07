WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent public health is offering walk-in clinics starting Wednesday for youth ages 12-17 to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those interested can walk into the Bradley Centre without booking an appointment.

“Walk-in clinics remove barriers and are very convenient, particularly for youth still needing their first dose,” a CK Public Health news release says. “At this time, Pfizer-BioNTech is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for the 12 to 17 age group. All appointments previously booked will be honoured.”

The clinics will run from Wednesday, July 7 to Thursday, July 15.

Anyone aged 18 and older looking to receive their first dose will also be accommodated, the health unit says.

The upcoming clinics will take place the following dates: