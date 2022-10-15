Walk for Freedom in Windsor raises awareness for human trafficking

A local display to raise awareness of human traﬃcking took place in Windsor and around the world on Saturday.

The Fifth Annual Walk for Freedom had participants walk silently, in a single file along the riverfront this beginning at Dieppe Gardens.

Members wore ‘abolish slavery with each step’ T-shirts to raise awareness of and ﬁght modern-day slavery.

Organizers say human trafficking is happening at an alarming rate in Windsor-Essex County. The Walk For Freedom Windsor-Essex County group is committed to walking for the freedom of every human being trapped in modern-day slavery every year.