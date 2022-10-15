Walk for Freedom in Windsor raises awareness for human trafficking

Walk for Freedom in Windsor, Ont., on Oct. 20, 2020. (Walk for Freedom/Facebook) Walk for Freedom in Windsor, Ont., on Oct. 20, 2020. (Walk for Freedom/Facebook)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver