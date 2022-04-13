Wait times higher than normal at Windsor Regional Hospital emergency department

Windsor Regional Hospital is warning residents of longer than normal wait times at its emergency department.

An alert on the hospital’s website says the emergency department is seeing heavy volumes, meaning those seeking medical attention will be waiting longer to be seen.

According the website, patients can expect to wait about five hours at the Ouellette Campus and five-plus at the hospital’s Met Campus.

Hospital officials say the influx is partially COVID-related, but there are other factors as well.

WRH reminds residents to only visit the emergency department if you or a loved one needs urgent medical care.

A list of alternatives to the emergency department is available here.